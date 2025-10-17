This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s back to late starts for the UK WWE Universe members as WWE SmackDown makes it return from Australia this evening.

The fallout from the WWE’s most recent PLE continues on this evening’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled (currently) to take on Jacob Fatu, while Cody Rhodes is set to address the WWE Universe after his loss to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel: Perth.

Here’s what time you’ll need to stay up until to watch the episode live in the UK, and when WWE’s next big show is scheduled to take place.

It’s been a chaotic few days since the WWE’s return from Australia, with alliances firmly in question now after the events that unfolded on Monday Night Raw.

Seth Rollins was in a celebratory mood after his victory over Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth, earning the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, but also proclaiming he did it all himself - he didn’t need to team up with Bron Breakker nor Bronson Reed, but chose them as they were his “vision” for what pro wrestling should be going forward.

Needless to say, those comments didn’t sit well with one member of The Vision.

In a shocking turn of events, Bron Breakker speared Rollins in the middle of the ring at the conclusion of Monday’s episode, and it wasn’t a case of friendly fire. Breakker then looked over to Reed, telling him he’s either with him or not. Reed would make his choice, crushing ‘The Visionary’ with a Tsunami splash, leaving Paul Heyman, the group’s Oracle, shocked at what just occurred - alongside much of the WWE Universe.

Will there be any comment from the loser of that Crown Jewel: Perth match when he addresses the WWE Universe on his return to the blue brand this evening, and who will challenge Sami Zayn tonight with his open challenge once again set to take place?

Here’s everything we know ahead of this evening’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

What time is WWE Friday Night SmackDown starting in the UK this evening?

It’s back to late nights for UK fans of the WWE Universe, with tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown starting at 1am BST on October 18 on Netflix. On-demand repeats will be available for those who won’t last the evening immediately after its broadcast.

What has been announced so far for WWE Friday Night SmackDown this evening?

With appearances scheduled for Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Sami Zayn’s weekly US Championship open challenge, the WWE have advertised the following segments on tonight’s show - but as ever, the card is subject to change.

Jacob Fatu v Drew McIntyre

The Samoan Werewolf and the Scottish Psychopath are set to collide this evening on your latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown | WWE

The simmering feud between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu explodes this week as the two intensely aggressive competitors finally meet one-on-one. This match comes after weeks of increasing hostility, where both men have traded brutal backstage ambushes and ringside attacks—including two backstage incidents on last week’s episode of SmackDown.

McIntyre, frustrated over his recent losses, is looking to take out his aggression on Fatu, while Fatu is determined to make a statement by crushing a top main-event star. Expect a chaotic and violent brawl as the ‘Samoan Werewolf’ attempts to prove his ruthless dominance against the vengeful Scottish Warrior.

Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown after his Crown Jewel: Perth loss

Cody Rhodes steps back into a SmackDown ring for the first time since his WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship loss to World Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins at Crown Jewel. The ‘American Nightmare’ suffered a demoralising defeat in the highly anticipated champion-versus-champion match.

What will Cody's focus be now that his bid for overall WWE supremacy has been temporarily derailed? Will he address the tactics used by Rollins and The Vision? Or will he shift his sights toward a new challenger?

The WWE Universe will be hanging on every word as Cody Rhodes speaks on his future and the emotional weight of his latest setback - especially what he might think of the recent coup d’état between The Vision and Rollins on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alex Bliss and Charlotte Flair (c) v Sol Ruca and Zaria

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are set to defend their titles against the team affectionately known as Zaruca this evening. | WWE/Netflix

The unlikely, yet dominant, team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against the formidable young duo of Sol Ruca and Zaria. Sol Ruca and Zaria have impressed with their athleticism and cohesion, even standing up to the champions backstage to demand this title shot.

Bliss and Flair, combining the power of ‘The Queen's’ and the cunning of ‘The Goddess's’ represent a massive challenge. Will the champions use their experience and star power to shut down the upstarts, or can the dynamic teamwork of Sol Ruca and Zaria shock the world and capture the gold?

When is the WWE’s next big event taking place?

That would be the company’s return to Saturday evening next month, with the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event!

The show will once again be screening for free on the WWE’s YouTube Channel, with matches announced and official start time to be confirmed shortly - what we do know is that the event will be taking place at the Delta Centre in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 1, so expect another late night when more details become available.

