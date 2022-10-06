Two powerhouse vocalists take to stage at Morecambe's Platform venue

This rare double header of world class vocalists, one from each side of the Atlantic - with a band to match, will be performing in Morecambe on Friday, November 11.

Tennessee's Mike Farris is a 'one of a kind' talent that was rewarded with a Grammy for his 'Shine For All The People' which was followed with the equally revered 'Silver and Stone' album.

Mixing gospel, rock, soul, blues and more, Farris is a true powerhouse performer of whom Rolling Stone declared '(his) supersized voice (is) filled with the electricity of Saturday night and the godly grace of Sunday mornings'.

Jo Harman. Picture by Alysse Gafkjen.

Most Popular

The events starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20 plus booking fee and can be purchased here or in person from Morecambe Visitor Information Centre at The Platform or from Lancaster Visitor Information Centre, The Storey, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster.