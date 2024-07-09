Dark clouds failed to dampen sell-out Scarborough crowd's enthusiasm

Blistering Paul Weller reigned supreme to successfully quell storms surrounding Sunday's East Coast al fresco show.

Wet weather failed to rain on The Modfather's hit parade, enthusiasm undampened among the outdoor capacity crowd.

The 8,000-strong throng, some sporting protective ponchos, immediately warmed to the revered singer-songwriter's masterful musicianship.

Leaden clouds were duly dispersed by an accomplished artist who "put some joy back in this town" called Scarborough.

Fans' favourite Town Called Malice closed tremendous two-hour performance that featured no fewer than 29 top tracks. An appreciative audience was treated to comprehensive back catalogue of band and solo classics spanning half-century.

He stormed the sodden stage following long-time collaborators Stone Foundation, celebrating 25 years of blue-eyed soul. Opener Nova suitably started stellar set, careering through iconic anthems, high-octane rock alongside acoustic ballads.

That's Entertainment and Start! as well as "National Anthem" Malice showcased the evergreen entertainer's The Jam punk pomp. The Style Council's sophisti-pop was sampled with My Ever Changing Moods, Headstart for Happiness and Shout To The Top.

But it was the influential artist's solitary standards that mainly prevailed, All The Pictured On The Wall to Wild Wood, atmospheric amid shaded glades. Recent releases Soul Wanderin' and Rise Up Singing, complemented by Jumble Queen collaboration with "my friend and yours" Noel Gallagher, were joined by timeless cuts Peacock Suit to The Changingman.

Enduring Broken Stones, Hung Up, Into Tomorrow and Out Of The Sinking also raised the roof ... if there'd been one!

Extended encore, also featuring The Changing Man and You Do Something To Me, warmed hearts despite unseasonal climes.

The gig completed TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre weekend, also starring Rick Astley and Fatboy Slim.

Summer season this week continues on Thursday with JLS and Lemar, followed Friday by Madness and The Hoosiers.