The first acts that will be appearing at the new entertainment space within Preston's Guild Hall have been announced.

The Guild Lounge is to start hosting events in October in the area previously known as the foyer. Tickets are already on sale for artists including singer Gareth Gates and tributes to Taylor Swift and Take That.

As well as live pop music, the line-up - which boasts 60 dates and runs through until next March - features classical music concerts, fringe theatre productions, a regular comedy club, family-friendly entertainment, festive shows, community performances and unique one-off events. The full calendar has not yet been published.

The 350-seat new venue has been created while the main theatres in the building remain out of action because of concerns over the presence of the unsafe concrete known as RAAC.

Tickets are priced from £12 to £33 and The Guild Lounge will operate weekly from Thursday to Sunday. Additional events will be staged during school half-term weeks, providing entertainment options for all ages.

There will also be a two-week offer of festive family shows in December to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

Coun Martyn Rawlinson, cabinet member for resources and deputy leader of Preston City Council said: “This is a significant moment in the history of the Guild Hall. Through the Guild Lounge we are increasing the city offer of events and arts to the people of Preston.

“The Winter programme will add a new element to Preston’s nightlife, supporting the local economy and I’m sure it is welcomed by all. We hope that people will enjoy the diverse range of shows that Guild Lounge has to offer with more to come in the future.”

Gareth Gates - runner-up in the inaugural Pop Idol in 2002 - says he is looking forward to returning to Preston having played Willard in the UK-wide tour of Footloose when it stopped off at the Guild Hall back in 2017.

He said: “It’s so exciting that theatre is coming back to Preston. I’m proud to announce that I’ll be visiting the brand new Guild Lounge, situated inside Preston’s iconic Guild Hall with my new show ‘Gareth Gates sings Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.”.

WHAT’S ON WHEN AT THE GUILD LOUNGE

Tickets are now available for the following shows:

Disco Inferno - Thursday 3 October, 7:30pm

The Dolly Show – Friday 4 October, 7:30pm

Taylor Swift Tribute: The Eras Experience - Sunday 6 October, 6pm

The Magic of The Bee Gees - Greatest Hits Concert Show – Saturday 12 October, 7:30pm

Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – Sunday 20 October, 2pm & 6pm

Mr Sleepybum - Thursday 24 October, 11am & 2pm

Woman Like Me - The Little Mix Show - Friday 25 October, 7pm

Psychic Sally – Saturday 26 October, 7:30pm

The Makings of a Murderer 2 - The Real Manhunter - Friday 1 November, 7:30pm

Million Dollar Men - Saturday 2 November, 7:30pm

The Take That Experience - Friday 8 November, 7:30pm

An Evening of Burlesque - Saturday 9 November, 7:30pm

Twist and Shout - Saturday 16 November, 7:30pm

A Tribute to The Carpenters – Friday 22 November, 7:30pm

Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story – Friday 29 November, 7:30pm

In celebration of the opening of The Guild Lounge, a competition is running to win a pair of tickets to a show of the winner's choice. Head over to www.guildhallpreston.co.uk for more information.