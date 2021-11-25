Preston Fire Station are hosting a free drive through Santa's Grotto

On Saturday December 11, Preston Fire Station on Blackpool Road is holding a free drive through Santa’s Grotto between 11am and 4pm.

On twitter, Preston Fire Station said: "This is a great opportunity for you and your family to see the magic that goes on behind the big red doors at fire station on Blackpool Road, meet Father Christmas and, of course, get a gift from the man himself."

Although the event is free, Lancashire Fire and Rescue will also be collecting money for The Fire Fighters Charity, which support the mental, physical and social needs of all serving and retired members of the UK's fire family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a drive through Santa's Grotto at Preston Fire Station next month.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Fire Fighters Charity, can visit the Just Giving page or alternatively there will be collection buckets on the day, where you will be able to donate via cash or card payment.

Open to all members of the public, one ticket is needed per car, with each car choosing a timeslot between 11am and 4pm.

The event has already proved very popular however, as within three hours of Lancashire Fire and Rescue announcing the drive through Santa's Grotto, the event was fully booked.

In a further tweet, Preston Fire Station said: "Thanks to the fantastic support of the local community this event is now FULL. Santa has to make sure there is enough time for all the children and adults across the globe as well as those coming for a fun time @Preston_Fire"

Anyone disappointed about missing out on meeting Father Christmas at Preston Fire Station, can still get the chance to meet his reindeers this Saturday at Winckley Square Gardens.