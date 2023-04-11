Preston Arts Festival – which is offering a full range of events, many of which are free – will take place during the last two weeks of April this year, much earlier than usual.

The popular festival first began in 2002 and has been an annual event ever since, apart from a hiatus in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It was previously held in Autumn but in 2022 was moved to June in the hope for better weather and longer evenings.

Announcing Preston Arts Festival’s 2023 return, a spokesperson said: “As usual we hope to enable the extremely various groups in Preston Arts Association to have the opportunity to show what they can do and in addition draw attention to the excellent performers at venues such as the Continental and the Ferret.”

Preston Arts Festival 2023 is coming at the end of April. Pictured is a dance group from last years' festival, Miss Wenqian Pen.

Take a look at the schedule below:

PORTRAIT CHALLENGE (Free Entry): Saturday 15th April 12:30 - 16:30, Preston Guild Hall, Lancaster Rd, PR1 1HT

20 local artists compete to win a £500 prize for painting a portrait in one afternoon. Come and watch while they work painting Neil Darby, Mayor of Preston and Dan Leung, Mayor's Consort. Sponsored by the Harris Museum & Art Gallery and Preston City Council. Watch and choose your winner.

PRESTON CIRCLE DANCING (£5 or pay what you can): Saturday 15th April 12:45 - 14:45, Galloway Hall, Brackenbury Rd, Fulwood, PR2 3BS.

St. Johns Church Girls Choir performing at the Preston Arts Festival 2022.

Take part in inspiring and uplifting dances from around the world. No partner or dancing experience needed.

A SPRINGTIME CONCERT BY FRECKLETON BRASS BAND (£10.50, book online or call the box office 01772 252288): Saturday 15th April Doors: 18:45, Preston Playhouse, Market Street West, PR1 2HB

The Band, who regularly entertain each year with their sell out Christmas Concert, are returning to The Playhouse for a Springtime Concert of music.

FESTIVAL LAUNCH WITH HAROLD SALISBURY, KTB VOICE & SOUTH RIBBLE STRINGS (Free Entry with retiring collection): Sunday 16th April Doors: 13:30, St. George's Church, Preston.

Sculptor Peter Hodgkinson at a Q and A session last year, pictured with Pam Potter.

Performances by Harold Salisbury, multi-instrumentalist Jazz performer; The KTB Voice, a female chamber choir based in Midge Hall, Leyland; and South Ribble Strings, who are planning to play the Forest of Bowland Suite by Lakeland composer Christopher Gibbs, who is also attending.

PRESTON THE JERUSALEM OF TEMPERANCE - GUIDED WALK WITH STEVE HARRISON (£4 plus booking fee, book online): Sunday 16th April 14:00 - 15:30, Meet infront of the Blue Bell pub on Church Street.

The Temperance Guided Walk sold out very quickly last year so it is being offered again. The walk will start in front of the Blue Bell Pub in Church Street and visit locations in Preston City centre which played a pivotal role in the development of the Temperance movement.

BEYOND YOUR DESIGN PLUS ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS PLUS GUESTS: Sunday 16th April 19:00 - 23:30, The Ferret, 55 Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ

Beyond Your Design are a three-piece melodic death metal/metalcore band from the East Midlands.

PORTRAIT CHALLENGE PRESENTATION & EXHIBITION OPENING (free): Monday 17th April 19:00, The Larder, 50 Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DD

The unveiling of the finished portraits from the portrait challenge and the presentation to the winning artist. Food & drink available to purchase, with music provided by folk duo Trouble at' Mill.

PRESTON FOLK DANCE CLUB TASTER SESSION (free, no booking required): Monday 17th April 19:30 - 21:45, Galloway Hall, Brackenbury Road, Preston, PR2 3BS

Try different styles of English Folk Dancing, no experience or partner required. Find out more by visiting prestonfolkdanceclub.org.uk or contact Lynn 01772 785362

20th CENTURY MUSICALS - PRESENTATION BY KATY BRADLEY (door entry fee £5): Tuesday 18th April 19:00, Longton VM Bowling Club, Victory Lane (off School Lane) Longton, PR4 5DL.

Learn where and how the musical grew into its current form, including which composers influenced who.

SHIRYN WYNTER (free entry, but work on display alongside a raffle to win an A4 print, with all proceeds given to charity): Tuesday 18th April 19:00, The Snug, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, PR1 8JP.

A Penwortham artist who specialises in creating surreal, abstract story telling pieces, and has created solo exhibitions for Southport Flower Show and appeared on Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year. Shiryn will talk about her journey from the beginning to present day.

ADULTS POTTERY EVENING AT FIRED 4U (prices vary, bookings are essential by calling 01772 203060 or visiting www.fired4u.co.uk): Wednesday 19th April 19:00 - 21:30,15-17 Hennel Ln, Walton-le-Dale, Preston PR5 4LA

Join Jane to paint ready made pottery or hand build with clay

EDITH RIGBY GUIDED WALK BY JUDY BEESTON FROM FRIENDS OF WINCKLEY SQUARE (£4, plus booking fee, book online): Wednesday 19th April 10:00am, Meet in the centre of Winckley Square Gardens, Preston

Edith Rigby, Preston's most famous suffragette went to prison eight times to fight for votes for women. The tour takes 2 hours, you visit key locations in her life and can stop for a hot drink.

SPILT & GUESTS (£5.50, book online): Wednesday 19th April 19:00 - 23:55, The Ferret, 55 Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ

Rock band Split with their No second chances tour.

LEYLAND BAND (£10.00 or £5.00 for students book online): Thursday 20th April 20:00, Harrington Lecture Theatre, UCLan, Victoria St, PR1 7QS

The internationally renowned and award winning Leyland brass band in concert. Refreshments available.

SCANDALOUS LANCASHIRE: MAD, BAD & DANGEROUS TO KNOW (free): Friday 21st April 14:00 - 16:00, Lancashire Archive, Bow Lane, Preston.

An afternoon of public readings and displays of artwork by local writers and artists on the theme of Scandalous Lancashire: ‘Mad, Bad and Dangerous to Know’, spoken by Caroline Lamb of her lover, Lord Byron. The products of a creative writing and arts project by Vicci McCann, Senior Archivist.

FILM SHOWING AND Q&A WITH MILLIE HINE (free): Saturday 22nd April 14:00, Newman College, Larkhill Road, Preston, PR1 4HD

Millie Hine is a 17-year-old, multi-award winning screenwriter and director. Entirely self taught, Millie made her first film aged 12. Her first feature-screenplay went on to win first place in the first film festival she entered, beating screenplays that had received $2,000,000 production deals, while her latest film premiered in Times Square, New York in October 2022.

WARTS AND ALL - AN ALTERNATIVE HISTORY OF OLIVER CROMWELL (£15 per person or £12 parties of four and over, book online): Saturday 22nd April Doors: 18:30,The Harreaves Room, Mill Cafe, St Catherines Hospice, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5XU.

Dean Taylor Productions, a touring theatre known acrosss the North, are presenting a cabaret style performance of 'Warts and All' written by Dennis Crompton and Dean Taylor. A bar and food are available. Disabled and Free Parking.

SABBOTAGE - BLACK SABBATH TRIBUTE BAND (£10 advanced, £12 on door, book online): Saturday 22nd April 19:00 - 23:55,The Continental, Sth Meadow Lane, Preston. PR1 8JP

Sabbotage formed in November 2014, all band members are experienced musicians sharing a great passion for early Black Sabbath in particular.

ART EXHIBITION & PRESENTATION (free): Saturday 22nd/Sunday 23rd April, 10:00 - 16:00, New Longton Village Hall, Boundary Close, PR4 4BD

A joint exhibition between 2 of Preston's established arts groups, New Longton Artists an Preston Art Society. There will be presentation of trophies by the artist Norman Long at 11am on Saturday 22nd. Light refreshments available. Free parking.

GHIBERTI'S GATES OF PARADISE - SPEAKER RICHARD CATMORE (£5 entry on door or online): Tuesday 25th April 19:30, Upstairs at Stanley Arms, Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DA

In 2022, Richard Catmore delivered a talk on artists who have used the North as inspiration for their work. This was a huge hit and Richard has agreed to return this year to talk about another interest of his: Lorenzo Ghiberti’s ‘Gates of Paradise’, which are generally regarded as a Renaissance Masterpiece and a cast of them are held in the Harris Museum. A donation from ticket sales will be given to Richard's chosen charity.

POETRY EVENING - DAMSON POETS (free): Wednesday 26th April 19:00, The Continental, Sth Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP.

Once a month, Damson Poets invite established poets to read their work aloud. All welcome; if you wish to perform, arrive at 19.00 to register for a five minute slot. Event to commence at 19.30. The theme for the evening will be April.

THE HALL PLAYERS PRESENT 'GASLIGHT' DIRECTED BY MAUREEN NICKSON (Tickets £11, concessions £10, book online): Wednesday 26th - 29th April 19:30, Preston Playhouse, Market Street West, PR1 2HB.

Gaslight is a psychological thriller, set in the Victorian times; a dark tale of a marriage based on deceit and trickery.

A CONVERSATION WITH CHRISTINE CHERRY (£5 entry, book online): Thursday 27th April 19:30, Upstairs at The Guild Ale House. 56 Lancaster Rd, PR1 1DD

Christine is a Preston-based ceramicist and finalist of the Great British Throw down in 2022. The conversation will explore her work, career and TV experience. A donation from ticket sales will be given to St Catherine's Hospice.

GNOD PLUS GUESTS (£13.20, book online): Thursday 27th April 19:00 - 23:55, The Ferret, 55 Fylde Road. Preston, PR1 2XQ.

A unique band who began life as a shamanic drone ensemble, the group is defined by the ideals of community and trance-inducing repetition.

FIND YOUR VOICE SINGING CLASSES WITH JOYCE TINDSLEY (free, no booking): Friday 28th April 10:45 - 12:45, The Venue, Hoole Village Memorial Hall, PR4 5QU.

Join a friendly group of singers and take part in an hour of vocal exercises, then enjoy their masterclass concert. Queries to [email protected] Joyce is a singing teacher and vocal coach with over 30 years of experience.

MUSIC OF THE NIGHT - KATY BRADLEY (£10.00 entry or pay on the door, book online.): Friday 28th April 19:30, St. George’s Church, George’s Road, PR1 2NP

A concert entitled Music of the Night featuring Katy Bradley (keys and vocal), Helen Latham (vocal), Michael Bilsbrough (vocal) with the KTB Music Theatre Chorus. MC Stephen Hall.

LOCKSTEP WITH KEN NICOL (£11 including booking fee): Friday 28th April 20:00, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP

Preston’s own renowned folk music guitarist widely famous for playing with the Albion Band and Steeleye Span. Playing with Ken in LOCKSTEP are: Paul Burgess (10CC) - drums, Norman Helm - bass, Wendy Ross - violin (Magna Carta).

PRESTON ORPHEUS CHOIR SPRING CONCERT (Adults £12.00 in advance, £14.00 on the door. Under 18's £5.00): Saturday 29th April 19:30, St. Mary's Church, Penwortham, PR1 0AH

The concert programme features Gounod's melodic and uplifting Messe Solennelle de Sainte Cécile and Schubert's Mass in G. Musical Director Nathan Smith.

PRESTON MAYOR'S BALL & VIP DRINKS RECEPTION (£45.00 tickets, plus extra £10.00 if attending VIP drinks reception): Saturday 29th April 18:15, Harrington Building, UCLan, Victoria Street, Preston, PR 7QS.

The "Mayor's Coronation Ball" (a black tie event). Event starts at 7pm in the Harrington Building. The Intact Choir will perform before the meal at 7.45p.m, followed by raffle and auction, then live music from Callum Thomas and dancing until midnight. Prior to this, there is a VIP Drinks Reception at 6.15pm, located on the rooftop terrace of the Student Centre, with live music provided by Preston Arts Festival.

COMPANY OF VOYCES - ROBIN STOPFORD (adults £8, children £2): Sunday 30th April 14:00, All Saints Church, New Longton.