Forensic science student, Jamie Reynolds, 21, said his mental health had “hit rock bottom” two years ago but participating in charity boxing events in Preston has helped him to gain motivation, get his confidence and self-esteem back, “as well as create many new friends and memories”. Having learnt boxing as a teenager to defend himself from bullies at school, Jamie had not boxed in years when he decided to take it up again for his mental health, later signing up for a charity boxing programme, UWCB.

Jamie explained: "I signed up last year because I was really struggling with my mental health. Exercise has been the best form of therapy for me. In 2021 my life took a turn for the worst, I had severe depression, I tried to kill myself on numerous occasions. I wanted to go back to something that I was passionate about, and that was boxing, so I started training boxing but the training wasn’t enough for me so I found UWCB online and I wanted to take part in their events and I just got better and better then.”

What is UWCB?

UWCB stands for Ultra White Collar Boxing, and it gives participants the opportunity to take part in eight weeks of free professional boxing training, at the North West Fight Academy, before a showcase event in front of hundreds of spectators. Those taking part are asked to sell tickets for the show and raise at least £50 for Cancer Research UK, and so far, Ultra Events - the company behind the event - has raised a staggering £27 million for the charity.

How did Jamie find the events?

Jamie took part in two UWCB events in Preston last year – one in July and one in November – raising £1,070 for Cancer Research UK. They were attended by around 5000 audience members and involved 14 other fighters. Jamie said: "Before signing up for the boxing event, I hadn't boxed for years, so it was hard to get back into it. I quit smoking when I started training too, which was challenging. I felt a bit of a mix of emotions for the events. I was both excited and nervous - it was a weird feeling.”

Having drawn his first fight, and then winning his second during the first round, Jamie added: “The atmosphere was amazing, it was just so electric, whenever you walked out, there was just so much adrenaline rushing through your body... the experience was unbelievable.”

What does Jamie say now?

Encouraging others to sign up for events like UWCB, Jamie said: "It was the most surreal and exciting experience I've ever had. It gives you a feeling of pride and confidence and motivates you to progress further in fitness and life in general.

“Boxing completely turned my life around, it's unbelievable what it has done for me... I don’t think I’d be here today if it weren’t for boxing.

"If you’re feeling so depressed like I was, suicidal, find something that you’re passionate about, especially if it’s exercise as well, it helps so much. If I can do it, anybody else out there can do it because I’m not nobody special.”