Morecambe punk festival returns this week

The festival is a celebration of all things punk, ska and new wave at Trimpell Sports and Social Club.

It offers up a mixture of great bands from the past decades as well as new acts and is a chance to enjoy the culture and community surrounding the ska and punk genre.

Nice 'n' Sleazy is the longest-running music festival in the town, having started in 2006 after the big 'Wasted' punk festival moved from Morecambe to Blackpool.

The annual Nice N Sleazy Morecambe Punk Festival at The Trimpell Sports and Social Club. The four day festival attracted punk and ska enthusiasts from all over the country as bands such as UK Subs, 999 and Department S entertained on the four stages. A pair of Mohican''s silhouetted in the Live Lounge. Picture by Paul Heyes, Sunday May 27, 2018.

This year's event kicks off at The Exchange in the West End of Morecambe on June 1 then continues at the Trimpell Club on Out Moss Lane every day from June 2 to 4.

Punk music fans will travel from all over Europe to watch around 80 bands perform.

Acts performing this year include The Members, famed for their hit 'Sound of the Suburbs' who will perform at the Trimpell on the Thursday night.

Also featuring will be The Wasps, the Bar Stool Preachers, Rich Kid Problems and Vomit.

Also at Sleazy 2022 there will be an official Nice N Sleazy merchandise stall located in the foyer next to the entrance to The Trimpell Stage, so you can grab the official 15th Anniversary tee shirt and more.

There will be a Morecambe Bay Foodbank collection point located in the foyer. The Bad Hair days stall run by Badja will be at the festival for three days with an assortment of hair products and Nottingham Alternative Fashion will be back selling vintage and alternative clothing and accessories.