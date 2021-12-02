More Music Lantern Festival this weekend in Morecambe

More Music's Lantern festival is this weekend in the West End of Morecambe.

On Saturday, December 4, More Music and Creative West End are collaborating to produce a wonderful day of community celebration that includes the West End Christmas market and the fabulous Winter Lantern Festival, in and around More Music on Devonshire Road.

Christmas is just around the corner and the market, which begins at 11am, is the perfect place for festive shopping.

It is an opportunity to support local artists and craft makers who will be selling a wide range of beautiful hand-made goods.

There will be an exciting range of free activities and workshops, including lantern making so everyone can join in the candlelit procession leaving More Music at 6pm.

From 2pm there will be music, magic and projections outside. Expect extraordinary interactive antics from Astral Circus, amazing music from the remarkable Cacophony Arkestra, a costumed processional carnival band last seen in Morecambe at 2019’s Lantern Festival.

The group performs a mixture of jazz-tinged soca, Morricone-isms and Afro-beat and is guaranteed to get the people moving!

Dan Fox will animate the surrounding buildings with intriguing images from his projector bike as dusk falls while Morecambe resident, Steve Varden, a talented musician and technologist who enjoys building his own kit and devising new ways to create and perform sounds, will provide a soundtrack.

At 6pm the lantern procession will assemble outside More Music and set off with musical accompaniment through the West End, spreading a little winter magic. The lovely lanterns are made of paper and willow and created in workshops at local schools and in community sessions.

Once back at More Music, the lanterns will be displayed around the garden behind the building and people will be invited to round off the day with joyful communal singing.