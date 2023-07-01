Lytham Festival: 29 crowd pictures as Sting, Blondie, and Kaiser Chiefs kept spirits high in the rain
Some of the world’s biggest musical superstars headed to Lytham for another night of revelry.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2023, 08:47 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 09:47 BST
And even the inclement weather couldn’t put a dampener of matters as Sting, Blondie, and the Kaiser Chiefs wowed the Friday night crowds at Lytham Festival. Take a look at some of the best shots from our photographer Neil Cross.
