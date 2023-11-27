A host of huge names have been confirmed for Lytham Festival 2024 which will take place over five days.

When is it and where?

Lytham Festival 2024 will take place on Lytham Green from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7 next year.

Who are the confirmed acts?

HOZIER

Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, known professionally as Hozier, is an Irish musician, singer and songwriter. His music primarily draws from folk, soul and blues, often using religious and literary themes and a political or social justice stance.

COURTEENERS

Courteeners are an English band formed in Middleton, in 2006 by Liam Fray (lead guitar/vocals), Michael Campbell (drums/backing vocals), Daniel "Conan" Moores (rhythm guitar) and Mark Cuppello (bass); the last was replaced by the band's producer Joe Cross in 2015. They previously toured with pianist Adam Payne, who has been featured on every album, but in 2019 was replaced with Elina Lin. In December 2012, the band dropped "The" from their name, continuing simply as "Courteeners".

MADNESS

Madness are an English ska and pop band from Camden Town, north London, who formed in 1976. One of the most prominent bands of the late 1970s and early 1980s two-tone ska revival, they continue to perform with six of the seven members of their original line-up.

RICK ASTLEY

Richard Paul Astley is an English singer who has been active in music for several decades. He gained worldwide fame in the 1980s, having multiple hits, including his signature songs "Never Gonna Give You Up", "Together Forever" and "Whenever You Need Somebody".

JAMES

James are an English rock band from Manchester, who were formed in 1982. They had popularity throughout the 1990s, with four top 10s on the UK Singles Chart and nine top 10s on the UK Albums Chart.

JOHNNY MARR

John Martin Marr is an English musician, songwriter and singer. He first achieved fame as the guitarist and co-songwriter of the Smiths, who were active from 1982 to 1987. He has since performed with numerous other bands and embarked on a solo career.

THE KOOKS

The Kooks are an English pop-rock band formed in 2004 in Brighton. The band consists of Luke Pritchard, Hugh Harris and Alexis Nunez. Their music is primarily influenced by the 1960s British Invasion movement and post-punk revival of the new millennium.

BRITTANY HOWARD

Who will be the opening act?

Opening Lytham Festival 2024 each night will be DJ Rusty Egan, one of the founders of London’s iconic Blitz Club in the 1970s and 80s.

How much are tickets and when do they go on sale?

Individual tickets for the Courteeners are on sale now from lythamfestival.com, while 5 – day passes go on general sale at 8am on Wednesday (November 29).

Individual tickets to the remaining nights announced will go on sale at 8am on Thursday (November 30).

Who are the organisers?

Lytham Festival first took place in 2009, and is operated by Lancashire-based promoter Cuffe & Taylor, owned by Live Nation UK. Now, it has truly taken a life of its own, with global stars travelling to play at the seaside event every year, attracting over 70,000 people and headlining acts such as Rod Stewart, Kylie Minogue, Tom Jones and Madness.

The festival typically has a capacity of 20,000

Organisers Peter Taylor and his partner Daniel Cuffe have submitted to Fylde Council's Licensing Team their application to increase the size of the event to 25,000 people per day for 2024 and onwards.

Will anyone else be performing?

A fifth headliner and special guests will be revealed soon.

What did Peter Taylor say about next year’s event?

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “From the opening night with Hozier to closing with James, and Courteeners and Madness in between, there really is something for everyone.

"Mixed with that is a list of amazing special guests and support artists who will appeal to a wide range of music fans and make for very different but equally as brilliant nights.