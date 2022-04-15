Little Women the musical is getting rave reviews at Preston Playhouse and you can still buy tickets

Create Theatre is Performing Little Women -the musical at Preston Playhouse today (Friday April 15) and tomorrow.

But it looks like you’ll have to act quickly as tickets are going like hot cakes for the Market Street West performances.

A spokesman said: “The response has been overwhelming! The show is is incredible and the young talent is unbelievable.”

Little Women the musical at Preston Playhouse (Create Theatre)

Little Women, a timeless and captivating story, is brought to life in this glorious musical based on Louisa May Alcott’s critically acclaimed book; with a beautiful score by Grammy Award winner Jason Howland.

With book and lyrics by Allan Knee and Mindi Dickstein, Little Women follows the adventures of the four March sisters – Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy.

The performance is perfect for all of the family, adults and youngsters alike.

