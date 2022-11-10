Lancaster's The Dukes Christmas production this year will be Robin Hood

The production, which will run from November 24– December 31, will mark the first time the theatre’s festive production has been staged in the venue’s larger 313-seat theatre The Rake in 11 years.

The full cast of Robin Hood are Althea Burey (The Gruffalo’s Child) as Marian, Jacob Butler (It’s A Sin) as Robin, Amy Drake (One Man Two Guvnors) as Tuck, Helen Longworth (The Archers) as Ellen-A-Dale and Lucas Cheong Smith (D’Eon) as Sherrif.

Marian is the most successful sheep farmer in Bowland's forest, but while King Richard is away, the Sheriff of Nottingham ventures north to Lancaster.

Amy Drake plays Tuck in The Dukes production of Robin Hood.

The Sherriff plans to seize the forest and build a gated community- all for himself!

But has the Sheriff greatly underestimated the power and strength of Marian and her fearsome flock of fluffy sheep?!

Tickets for the production can be booked here.

Jacob Butler plays Robin in The Dukes production of Robin Hood.

Lucas Cheong Smith (D’Eon) as Sherrif in The Dukes production of Robin Hood.