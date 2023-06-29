News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire-born Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay praises ‘lovely Lancashire’ after Lytham Festival gig

After a stunning headline performance, Lancashire’s own Jay Kay, lead singer of funk band Jamiroquai, thanked fans and paid tribute to his home county.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST

The Blackburn born vocalist, born Jason Luís Cheetham, closed out the first night of Lytham Festival following previous performances from Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, and Stone Foundation. After finishing his set, he told a passionate crowd: “Lytham, you've been amazing. This is a lovely little festival. I hope you enjoy the next few nights. It's been great being in lovely Lancashire - I'm from here too."

On top of being born in Lancashire, the county is also the birthplace of Jay Kay’s mother, Karen Kay. A once-famous local impressionist, singer, and actress herself, Karen would bring a young Jay Kay to her performances when he was a baby.

Karen’s own mother died when she was young, leading her being adopted by the Cheetham family of Preston from whom Jay Kay gets his surname.

Jay Kay of Jamiroquai on stage at Lytham FestivalJay Kay of Jamiroquai on stage at Lytham Festival
Jay Kay of Jamiroquai on stage at Lytham Festival
