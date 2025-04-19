Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’d been hearing all the hype about the new Walterz Entertainment Centre but not yet managed to pay a visit. So when I received an invitation to come along and try out the facilities I jumped at the chance.

Walterz is part of the Partington’s Holiday Parks and since it opened has been drawing in visitors from across the North.

Based at Newton Hall Holiday Park on the Fylde coast, the team have regularly been welcoming guests from Manchester, Liverpool, Sunderland, Shields, Newcastle, Cumbria and even Scotland.

And I totally understand why!

The venue is impressive and so are the team running it. They couldn’t have been more attentive.

The whole venue has a buzz. From children’s parties to adult groups enjoying an afternoon tipple - Walterz has something for everyone.

After taking in the circus theme decor - a nod to the site’s historic link with Blackpool Circus (the animals, including the elephants we based on the site when the circus used to feature animals) - we headed to the bowling lanes to test our skills.

The four spacious boutique lanes with the colourful backdrop make this a perfect spot for a spot of afternoon fun.

Behind the bowling lanes is a funky VIP section with swing seats - this place would be a great setting for a date night!

Enjoying an Aperol Spittz as we took to the lanes time flew as we played.

After finishing the bowling we moved on to the electronic darts. There were hundreds of games to try.

You can come to the the centre and try all the games like we did or pick just one. The even do a bottomless bowling session!

After the darts we tried shuffleboard. This was the game I was expecting the least from but I loved it. It’s like a cross between old school ice hockey and curling.

It’s probably one I would have been better before my third drink!

After shuffleboard came the main event! Karaoke. We had an absolute blast.

There was a children’s party across the way in the other booth. As I nipped to the loo one asked - ‘Are the Spice Girls in there?’

Little did she know - that youngster made my day!

We ordered food as we took turn to take on the mic.

Walterz offers two menus - a cafe style sandwich menu with posh fries and a more substantial burger menu.

we all went for the cafe menu sharing dirty fries, sourdough toasties and salt and pepper chips.

The whole thing was delcious.

I simply cannot fault the place. If you’re looking for a new date night spot, venue for a birthday, hen or stag do - Walterz is for you.

And the fact you get a free taxi to the action in Poulton or Blackpool after your sesssion means you really have no excuses to go all out.

How much does it cost to go?

Party Night £40.00 per person

1 Hour of Ten Pin Bowling

1 Hour of AR Darts

1 Hour of Karaoke

X3 Drink Tokens

Free taxi to Blackpool Town Centre or Poulton-le-Fylde

A minimum of 4 people and a maximum of 12. Valid 7pm – 9pm. Transportation to Blackpool or Poulton Town Centre is provided. Must be booked in advance.

In partnership with Poulton Cabs. Available Thu – Sat. T&Cs apply.

Start Your Night - £25.00 Per Person

1 Hour of Ten Pin Bowling

1 Hour of AR Darts

X3 Tequila Shots

Free taxi to Blackpool Town Centre or Poulton-le-Fylde

A minimum of 4 people and a maximum of 12. Valid 7pm – 9pm. Transportation to Blackpool or Poulton Town Centre is provided. Must be booked in advance.

In partnership with Poulton Cabs. Available Thu – Sun. T&Cs apply.

Bottomless Bowling £35.00 per person*

1 Hour of Ten Pin Bowling

1 Hour of unlimited drinks during gameplay

Free taxi to Blackpool Town Centre or Poulton-le-Fylde

Available everyday from 7pm, on select drinks, and all drinks must be consumed before the next order is taken. Offer can be removed or refused at anytime. T&Cs apply.

Please note, all packages can be adapted to your personal preferences.

In partnership with Poulton Cabs. Transportation to Blackpool or Poulton Town Centre is provided. Must be booked in advance. T&Cs apply.

*Designated driver? It’s only £30.00 per person for your bottomless bowling with unlimited soft drinks!

Alternatives to a package

Bowling from £7.50per game or £40 per hour

Karaoke from £30 per hour

Darts from £20 per hour

For more information or to book visit the Walterz website here.