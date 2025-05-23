I Predict a Riot: Lancaster born student gets national commission with Kaisers' Doc
Issy’s documentary, A Record of Employment: The Kaiser Chiefs Story marks the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album Employment.
The 50-minute documentary charts the early struggles and rise of the band, through to the breakthrough on the 2005 NME Awards Tour and eventual chart success.
Issy, who has worked as an Assistant Producer at Virgin Radio since January 2024, developed and recorded the documentary over the past few months while juggling university work, a weekly show on Salford student station Shock, and captaining AFC Crewe’s women’s football team.
The project includes interviews with lead singer Ricky Wilson, original drummer Nick Hodgson, bassist Simon Rix, and producer Stephen Street, as well as Samuel Preston from The Ordinary Boys, who took the band on tour in their early days.
You can hear A Record of Employment - the Kaiser Chiefs story on Sunday 25th May at 10pm