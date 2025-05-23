I Predict a Riot: Lancaster born student gets national commission with Kaisers' Doc

By Issy Brand
Contributor
Published 23rd May 2025, 07:17 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 08:48 BST

Lancaster born and University of Salford BA Television and Radio Production student Issy Brand will see her final year project broadcast on Virgin Radio this weekend.

Issy’s documentary, A Record of Employment: The Kaiser Chiefs Story marks the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album Employment.

The 50-minute documentary charts the early struggles and rise of the band, through to the breakthrough on the 2005 NME Awards Tour and eventual chart success.

Issy, who has worked as an Assistant Producer at Virgin Radio since January 2024, developed and recorded the documentary over the past few months while juggling university work, a weekly show on Salford student station Shock, and captaining AFC Crewe’s women’s football team.

Issy with the bandIssy with the band
Issy with the band

The project includes interviews with lead singer Ricky Wilson, original drummer Nick Hodgson, bassist Simon Rix, and producer Stephen Street, as well as Samuel Preston from The Ordinary Boys, who took the band on tour in their early days.

You can hear A Record of Employment - the Kaiser Chiefs story on Sunday 25th May at 10pm

