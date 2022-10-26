In their time together, the group – comprising of Steve Millington, David Littler and Jim Berry - have performed thousands of concerts, recorded over 30 albums, and starred in several of their own highly successful BBC radio and TV series.The Houghton Weavers promise a fun-packed, sing-a-long family show with great music and funny stories galore!

There will be plenty of laughter and the old familiar songs like the Blackpool Belle, Matchstalk Men and Wild Rover mixed together with some new songs, and festive perennial favourites like Let It Snow, Bless Your Whiskers and White Christmas.The Houghton Weavers guarantee a wonderful evening of entertainment and their experience ensures that, as their motto says, they always `Keep Folk Smiling!’