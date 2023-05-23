Get outta my swamp! Cast announced for brand-new Shrek the Musical production coming to Blackpool

Co-directed by Sam Holmes and Nick Winston, the show will be on at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens from December 12 to 30. From the producers of Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shrek the Musical brings together a new creative team to re-imagine this award-winning Broadway and West End hit show for a new audience.

Featuring all the classic characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film and the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s original musical, the show will feature Antony Lawrence as Shrek, Joanne Clifton as Princess Fiona, James Gillan as Lord Farquaad, Brandon Lee Sears as Donkey, and rising star Cherece Richards, who will make her debut in a principal role as the Dragon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TAKE A LOOK AT SOME PICS OF THE NEW CAST: https://www.lep.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/15-cast-pictures-of-the-brand-new-shrek-the-musical-production-coming-to-blackpool-4154137

Shrek the Musical

Most Popular

Antony Lawrence’s (Shrek) previous credits include Scar in The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Matilda the Musical, and We Will Rock You, while Joanne Clifton (Fiona) is best known for her time as a professional dancer on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, winning the Christmas Special with McFly’s Harry Judd and the glitterball trophy as the 2016 champion with her partner Ore Oduba.

As well as appearing in Wicked, Starlight Express, and Taboo!, Olivier Award-nominee James Gillan (Lord Farquaad) most recently played Tray in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on the West End. Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) played Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls, following parts in original West End productions such as Be More Chill, Come From Away, Heathers, Motown the Musical, and On The Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad