15 cast pictures of the brand new Shrek the Musical production coming to Blackpool
The full cast for the upcoming Shrek the Musical has been announced, with the show coming to Blackpool this winter.
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:56 BST
Co-directed by Sam Holmes and Nick Winston, the show will be on at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens from December 12 to 30. From the producers of Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shrek the Musical brings together a new creative team to re-imagine this award-winning Broadway and West End hit show for a new audience.
Page 1 of 4