Everything Friends fans need to know about the Friends Festive experience coming to Blackpool Winter Gardens in November

Friends Festive is a real coup for Blackpool with the only other place the experience is visiting being London

Comedy Central in partnership with The Luna Cinema, will bring FriendsFestive - with Central Perk, The Holiday Armadillo’s Grotto, Monica and Joey and Chandler’s apartments - all set to be staged at the Winter Gardens from November 5 to 19.

What is FriendsFestive?

The new interactive experience celebrates all the best seasonal moments from the world’s favourite TV show, which made stars of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry more than 25 years ago.

Fans will have the chance to relax with a coffee in Central Perk, visit The Holiday Armadillo’s Grotto, check out Monica and Joey and Chandler’s apartments, and even channel their inner Monica and Ross as they grab a picture at the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Disco to recreating the titles in the snow with a digital snow globe photo.

When and where will Friends Festive be taking place in Blackpool?

The event arrives in Blackpool at the Winter Gardens from November 5 to 19

How do I get hold of tickets for Friends Festive in Blackpool?

Tickets are available to buy from www.FriendsFestive.co.ukThey coat £34.50 for off-peak days (Monday – Thursday) and £36.50 for peak days (Friday – Sunday)

About Friends

The American television '90s sitcom was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and aired from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004,running for 236 episodes.

Friends followed the lives of six friends who lived in Manhattan, New York City; Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing. It made international stars of the leading cast Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Earlier this year the original cast and production team were back together for the first time in 17 years for Friends: the reunion 'The One when they got back together.

The reunion special was hosted by James Corden, and produced by the show's co-creators, Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright