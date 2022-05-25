Creative West End markets are back in Morecambe this weekend

The Creative West End team of artists and volunteers has organised a great day out, with a selection of local market traders including arts and crafts, food and drink and local artisan goods.

There will be live music, creative workshops and a ‘wellbeing’ tent, giving the whole feel of the event of a mini ‘festival’.

Glen Duckett from Creative West End said: “As well as the stalls, we’ll have a fantastic line up of ‘wellbeing’ activities for all the family including Thai Chi, yoga, massage, meditation and Chi Gun as well as information and exhibitors from a range of alternative wellbeing practitioners.

Local resident and artist Frances Trainor of Seaside Stitches, West End, Morecambe.

"Wellbeing ‘taster’ sessions will be available throughout the day and there will be test rides available on the promenade of the new Cowboy electronic bikes, by Urban Rider.

Good Things Collective have put together a fabulous programme of creative events and activities for all the family, using a wide range of local community artists including a kiln and cardboard cinema.

​For the local performer, we have a busking area for artists to book a slot.

Experienced and aspiring artists can schedule a slot to sing, play an instrument, rap, read poetry, or entertain us in your own unique way! They will be performing in the picture frame on West End promenade.

There is a great line up of local food and drink vendors, all from the borough, that will be selling a range of hot and cold foods and drinks, including Ninja wraps, Pud Pud mini Sunday Roasts, thai food, mocktails from Senorita Sangria and the Beach Café for brews and bacon butties!

More Music will also be holding their annual ‘That Spring Thing’ event, that will run at the same time as the market on Devonshire Road, so there will be a host of free and fun activities in the West End for the whole family!