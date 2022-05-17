Coronation Street trio unite for Lancaster premiere

Roberta Kerr is to reprise her role as Wendy Crozier when she returns to the cobbles, more than 30 years after she first seduced Ken Barlow, breaking up his marriage to Deirdre. She last appeared in the soap ten years ago as Wendy Papadopoulos.

Roberta’s latest Coronation Street storyline is being kept under wraps as she concentrates on her performance in KIN, written by Lancaster’s Christine Mackie who currently appears as Dr Gaddas in the soap.

In this dark comedy about power, money and succession, Roberta plays newly widowed Kay opposite Ulverston-based actor, Kerry Willison-Parry as Steph. The sisters-in-law meet for the first time in years at a family funeral but nothing could prepare them for the revelations that lie ahead.

Kerry Willison-Parry, left, and Roberta Kerr, right, in rehearsal for KIN which premieres at The Dukes from May 25-28. Photo by Shay Rowan.

"KIN is an intriguing story with a plot which constantly surprises,” said Roberta. “It twists and turns - you think it will go one way, and it could, but it doesn't!"

KIN is Christine’s second play following the success of Best Girl, a semi-autobiographical work based on her experience as the daughter of a World War Two veteran who took his own life. Christine’s own daughter, Lois, played the lead.

KIN runs from May 25-28 with a BSL performance on May 26 and a matinee on May 28.

There will be a Question and Answer session with Christine and the cast after the May 27 performance.

Kerry Willison-Parry and Roberta Kerr in a scene from KIN which premieres at The Dukes from May 25-28. Photo by Jess Turton.

To book tickets priced £8-£15, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500, email [email protected] or visit here

Things get hairy as Roberta Kerr and Kerry Willison-Parry rehearse for KIN which premieres at The Dukes from May 25-28. Photo by Shay Rowan.