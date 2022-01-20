Comedy capers at Lancaster Grand with Russell Kane

The new tour will be in addition to the 15 rescheduled dates from his previous tour The Fast And The Curious. Winner of Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Russell went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in one year.

Kane, best known for his stand-up, panel show, and chat show appearances, promises an evening with his on-brand observational humour which is popular on social media.

For the past three years Kane has posted regular content on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, videos which he calls his ‘Kaneings’.

Russell Kane.

The topical rants and comedic takes on current affairs have gained thousands of views and continue to grow in following, and media attention.

Don’t miss out on your chance to catch Russell at Lancaster Grand Theatre, Thursday March 3, 2022, 8pm, doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets from