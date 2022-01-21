Cast announced as new Osmonds musical heads for Blackpool

Georgia Lennon, Charlie Allen, and Nicola Bryan will play Marie, George, and Olive Osmond respectively in the world premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical, joining the previously announced Ryan Anderson as Merrill Osmond, Jamie Chatterton as Alan Osmond, Alex Lodge as Jay Osmond, Danny Nattrass as Wayne Osmond, and Joseph Peacock as Donny Osmond.

The UK & Ireland tour begins at Curve, Leicester on February 3 and will call in at Blackpool Winter Gardens from March 29 to April 2.

Georgia trained at Laine Theatre Arts, graduating in 2020, and starred as Lady Chatterley in the world premiere of Lady Chatterley’s Lover at London's Shaftesbury Theatre, as well as appearing as Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Grand Opera House, Belfast). Georgia also forms one half of UK country duo; One Trick Pony with actor Michael Pickering. Together they have toured the world.

Ryan Anderson, Danny Nattrass, Alex Lodge, Jamie Chatterton & Joseph Peacock as The Osmonds. The five have been cast in The Osmonds: A New Musical, which comes to Blackpool Winter Gardens in March 2022 Picture: Oliver Rosser/Feast Creative

Charlie's theatre work includes Home I'm Darling in the West End on on the UK tour, while Nicola Bryan starred as Carmen in Sweet Charity (Watermill Theatre) and on UK tours of Sister Act, Tom The Musical; and Our House.

The Osmonds: A New Musical, with story by Jay Osmond, tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade. From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, to pop stars and ‘Osmondmania’ from 1971 to 1975, to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show, a popular variety TV show, from 1976 to 1979, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows - until one bad decision cost them everything.