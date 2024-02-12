Brian McFadden and Boyzone dream of turning Chorley FC into next Wrexham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Irish pop singer Brian McFadden has said he hopes to turn Chorley FC into another Wrexham after the Welsh team featured in a TV series following co-owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Former Westlife singer McFadden told Chorley fans to dream of the Football League as he took his place in the Lancashire club’s small VIP stand along with prospective fellow investors Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch from Irish pop group Boyzone.

Chorley, whose Victory Park stadium holds 4,100, were taken over by London-based entrepreneur Prince Yemoh last May and have big ambitions.

On Saturday, clad in Chorley shirts and clutching pints of beer, the pop trio signed autographs and posed for pictures for fans, with their presence the only topic of conversation around the ground for Saturday’s FA Trophy fifth-round tie against Solihull Moors.

Take a look at our pictures of Brian McFadden and Boyzone meeting fans at the Chorley FC match here.

The pop trio speaking to the press at Chorley FC's FA Trophy fifth-round tie against Solihull Moors on Saturday

It has not been confirmed what roles will be played by McFadden and Duffy – who started the Boyzlife duo together – along with Lynch and Boyzone lead singer Ronan Keating, who could not attend the match.

But McFadden suggested a deal is near, telling the PA news agency: “It’s pretty close. I’ve just been talking about coming to the next home game with my family so you’ll probably see quite a lot of us. We’re in.”

It was the Irish star’s first visit to Chorley, and he said: “Shane’s business partner bought the club seven months ago and asked Shane to get involved.

“Shane’s not really a football man but he knew that me and Keith love football so he got us involved, and Ronan. We want to be part of something from the ground up.

“I’m a Manchester United fan myself, I’ve got season tickets at Old Trafford, but it’s a corporation. You look at something like Chorley Football Club and you see this belongs to the town, it belongs to the people, it belongs to the community.

“For us to be able to get involved in something at that level and to try and take it to the next level, there’s a bit of romance to it.”

Keith Duffy of Boyzone meets Chorley fans ahead of the FA Trophy fifth round match at Victory Park, Chorley on Saturday. Photo credit: Nigel French/PA Wire

Comparisons have been made with Wrexham and the takeover by Deadpool star Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator McElhenney, which has attracted worldwide attention and its own FX documentary series Welcome To Wrexham as the club climbs up the leagues.

Wrexham returned to the English Football League after a 15-year absence in 2023, fuelled by the investment and publicity that followed their high-profile takeover by actors Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney.

Is Chorley the next Wrexham?

McFadden said: “What the boys have done at Wrexham is incredible but Wrexham’s the same. Wrexham’s always had a huge support, great stadium, great town. All it needed was a bit of extra love and care to help them do what they’re doing.

“We’re hoping we can do the same with Chorley. Look at this, this is non-league football and you’ve got a couple of thousand people out here having a great time, supporting the team. If we can help those supporters reach a higher dream and we can be a part of it, it’d be great.

“We’d love to see Chorley playing in the professional leagues, obviously. If we can get out of National North, there’s National League and then in a few years, a bit of investment, bit of development, you never know.

“Maybe they get out of National League and into League Two and see what happens from there.”

Chorley are starting from a lower base than Wrexham, sitting eighth in National League North.

"This is massive for us," says Chorley boss

Manager Andy Preece hopes the excitement generated this week can be maintained, saying: “With the Boyzone and Westlife boys coming in, obviously it’s given a renewed interest in the town and that’s massive for us.

“I’ve been here six years and it’s been tough, and we fight and fight every year just to keep things running and keep going, try and keep success on the field.

