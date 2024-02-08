Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chorley FC have been hit with a winding-up petition from HMRC - but the club has dismissed fears that it is at risk of liquidation.

The court action was filed on Tuesday, just 24 hours before Chorley FC announced a new partnership with 90s pop stars Boyzone, with reports in the national media suggesting the non-league club is seeking investment from members of the Irish boyband.

Court records now reveal the taxman served the club with a winding-up petition on February 6. The legal document is usually served on a company with the intention of compelling them into compulsory liquidation if a tax debt is not paid.

But manager Andy Preece has moved to ease fans' fears. He said he has 'no concerns' and dismissed the HMRC case as "an oversight".

Speaking to the Post, he said: "There's been some kind of oversight somewhere but I think that will be all sorted, if it's not been sorted already.

"I don't know the ins and outs of it but like I say, there's been an oversight somewhere. I think you will find that it will be sorted by today, if not, tomorrow.

"There's no concern at all from me about it. I have asked about it when I first saw it but everything should be positive on that front."

What has HMRC said?

HMRC said it was unable to comment on 'identifiable businesses' due to strict confidentiality rules, but a spokesman provided the Post with the following statement.

"We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and only file winding-up petitions once we’ve exhausted all other options, in order to protect taxpayers’ money."

Boyzone takeover?

Rumours of a Boyzone takeover of the Chorley club were shut down by one of the group's members yesterday, when Ronan Keating responded to a fans' post on X (formerly Twitter).

In reply to the fan's post asking "is this true?", the 46-year-old singer and television presenter simply said: "No Sarah it’s not".

The details of the new 'relationship' between Chorley FC and Boyzone remains unclear, but the club said the deal could "potentially see them becoming the face of the football club".

In a press statement yesterday, the club said: "This is a game-changer that has the potential to bring our town into the limelight like never before, generating a buzz and publicity that will shine a bright light on Chorley and the local area.

"This collaboration with Boyzone is part of ongoing discussions that could potentially see them becoming the face of the football club.

"We are bursting with excitement and gratitude for this incredible opportunity. Let's come together, united in our passion for Chorley FC and the amazing possibilities that lie ahead."

Boyzone are set to appear for Chorley FC's FA Trophy fifth round home tie against Solihull Moors on Saturday (February 10).