Blackpool's Trilogy Nightclub on countdown to big launch Independence Day

Trilogy nightclub in Talbot Road, Blackpool, opens on Monday May 17 for a warm up party

The mega nightclub in Talbot Square, at the former Home & HQ site, will reopen its doors on May 17 for the second time to revellers, excited to enjoy a taste of nightlife scene, ahead of the Government lifting the lid on all lockdown restrictions on June 21.

The long awaited opening can't come soon enough for the team behind the resort's biggest club after its official launch last Easter was delayed due to the pandemic.

Site director Matt Taylor said: "It's been an absolute rollercoaster of a year and we haven't had the chance to open to our full potential yet.

"We're so glad to be getting back to adding to the night time economy and providing jobs for the people of Blackpool.

"We can't wait to welcome people inside in May and then for our full launch in June."

The three-floor venue will fully open to clubbers on June 21 but tables can be reserved for a drink on May 17.

Bosses have invested more than £500,000 in the nightclub, which features a host of different rooms, huge dance floor, different music styles and was set to welcome some of the biggest DJs of the nightlife scene.

Resort DJ Lee Watson, who has played sets all over the world at iconic venues including Eden in Ibiza, the Sky Garden, Bali and Ministry of Sound in London, has been announced as the new resident weekend DJ.

From Monday May 17 the club will be open every Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9pm till late with DJ Lee Watson.

Trilogy is under the ownership of nightclub entrepreneur Jimmy Elias, director of six mega clubs across the UK.