Former International Beethoven Piano Competition winner to entertain Clitheroe crowd

Leon McCawley will play in Clitheroe on Wednesday March 6 at 7:30pm at the Sixth form Centre Clitheroe Royal Grammar School.
By Barbara Milne-RedheadContributor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT
He has been delighting audiences worldwide since winning first prize in the International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna in 1993 and second prize at the Leeds International Piano Competition.

He studied at Chetham’s School of Music, Manchester with Heather Slade-Lipkin before continuing his studies at the Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia with Eleanor Sokoloff. He received invaluable guidance from Nina Milkina in London and has been professor of piano at London’s Royal College of Music since 2008.

He will play the following programme

Leon McCawley
  • Haydn: Sonata No. 34 in D major
  • Tchaikovsky: Song of the Lark & Autumn Song from The Seasons Op. 37a
  • Prokofiev: Sonata No 2 in D minor
  • Chopin: Impromptu in A flat major
  • Schubert : Four Impromptus
