Former International Beethoven Piano Competition winner to entertain Clitheroe crowd

He has been delighting audiences worldwide since winning first prize in the International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna in 1993 and second prize at the Leeds International Piano Competition.

He studied at Chetham’s School of Music, Manchester with Heather Slade-Lipkin before continuing his studies at the Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia with Eleanor Sokoloff. He received invaluable guidance from Nina Milkina in London and has been professor of piano at London’s Royal College of Music since 2008.