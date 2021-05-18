Blackpool Tower Circus clowns Mooky and Boo can't wait to throw open the doors and welcome back families for a another spectacular season

The pair took to the famous Comedy Carpet on Blackpool Promenade to get in some final practice and said they 'were delighted' at the prospect of entertaining crowds again.

Mooky said: “We’ve been rehearsing for this day since the beginning of the second lockdown and we can’t wait to be entertaining live audiences once again.

“We have an incredible show this season which we know will really wow and excite audiences."

Mooky and Boo on the Comedy Carpet

Other indoor venues welcoming visitors once again include Winter Gardens, Funny Girls, Viva, and hundreds of hotels and guest houses – including the new Premier Inn North Pier, built on the site of the burned down Yates’s Wine Lodge in Talbot Square.

Mooky said their time in lockdown has been well spent creating the perfect comeback show and audiences were in for a real treat.

He added: “With several world-famous acts, such as the death defying trapezist and the best juggler in the world, we are confident audiences are going to love every minute.

“Social distancing measures will be in place with face coverings mandatory expect for those who are exempt of course.... but we cannot wait to see all of those “smiling eyes”