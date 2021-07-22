Blackpool Rocks 2021: Freedom weekend will see Blackpool host the 'biggest party in England' when Fatboy Slim takes to North Pier stage

Special guest star at Blackpool Rocks 2021 Fatboy Slim

Describing it as ‘perfect synchronicity’ the Brighton based superstar said his special guest slot at Blackpool Rocks Festival had come at exactly the right time and he was excited to get back behind the decks for an electric night on the North Pier.

The event dubbed The Return takes place tomorrow from 2pm with a wealth of talent from the dance scene with Solardo in the last 24 hours confirming they too would be joining the bill alongside DJ Danny Howard, Absolute, DJ Heidi Franky Wah and NuwaNrth.

Radio One DJ Danny. who hails from the resort and founded the festival with Alex Huckerby back in 2013, said Saturday ‘would be one massive party.’

“It’s going to be incredible,” he added.

In it’s history Blackpool Rocks has brought a host of big name artists to the resort including the likes of Pete Tong, Annie Mac, The 1975, Craig David and Disclosure.

Speaking of his last appearance 10 years ago at the Empress Ballroom Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Cook, said: “It was the last Saturday before Christmas and the last in a run of big shows and everybody was up for it.

“It was probably one of the rowdiest shows I’ve ever played in England - it was proper fruity.”