Blackpool Jazz Club Launches Free Summer Concert Series at Abingdon Street Market
Hosted by Blackpool Jazz Club, the Sunday afternoon concerts will take place at the newly refurbished Abingdon Street Market, starting on Sunday 25th May and continuing on the last Sunday of each month through July. Performances begin at 4:00 PM, coinciding with the Blackpool Makers Market earlier in the day, making the venue a vibrant destination for local culture, crafts, food and now, live music.
Summer Programme:
25th May – Omno Quartet
A punchy jazz-funk outfit influenced by 60s/70s classics, with drums, trumpet, guitar and electric bass.
29th June – Twin Frets
Long-time crowd-pleasers combining jazz, soul and reggae with smooth vocal/guitar harmonies.
27th July – Corcovado
A sultry quartet celebrating Latin jazz, Bossa Nova and Cuban rhythms with vocals, saxophone and percussion.
The series forms part of a wider initiative by The Strand Collective to revitalise Blackpool’s cultural life through grassroots music and accessible events. With street food stalls and independent traders also on site, the experience is a feast for all the senses, and a great reason to spend a Sunday in the town centre.
All performances are completely free and open to all, just turn up and enjoy.