The production has adapted four of the scripts by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton, with Robert Walsh cast in the part made famous by Rowan Atkinson 40 years ago.

Lord Edmund Blackadder is a noble trying not to lose his head in the court of Queen Elizabeth I (played by Steph Threlfall), aided by servant Baldrick (Steven Catterall, in the role played by Tony Robinson on screen).

The show is full of hilarious characters and sharp comedy, and should appeal to fans as well as anyone not familiar with the original BBC series.

Robert Walsh, centre, will play Blackadder, with Steven Catterall as Baldrick and Steph Threlfall, Queen Elizabeth, in the Chorley Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society production of Blackadder

Directed by Kath Ashcroft with Barry Ashcroft, this show was originally due to be performed in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic.

It runs from Monday February 21 to Saturday February 26 at 7.30pm.

Go to www.chorleytheatre.com for more details.