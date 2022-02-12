Double Grammy Awards nominee Luciano will top the bill at the One Park Living Legends gig on Saturday May 28.

The show, which runs from noon until 9pm, will also feature a long list of other top performers in a quality line-up to celebrate the Carnival being "back on de road" after two years suspended due to the pandemic.

The One Park event will be a vibrant opener for the Carnival procession through the streets of Preston on the Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luciano will be headlining at the One Park Living Legends gig.

Organisers are thrilled to have secured Luciano to headline their stage show.

A spokesperson said: This is the first time we have put on such a big event and Luciano is a real coup for us.

"Whenever he appears in England it is normally to a sell-out audience."

Luciano has reigned as the king of "conscious" reggae music for the past two decades. Jamaican-born he was influenced by reggae icons like Bob Marley and Dennis Brown.

Landing Luciano is a 'coup' say Carnival committee.

He has released and collaborated in more than 40 albums, two of which - A New Day and Zion Awake - were nominated in the Best Reggae Album category in the Grammy Awards 2002 and 2016 respectively.

Luciano will be doing a full set with The Mafia and Fluxy Band. Other performers on the day will include Tippa Irie, Little Roy, Yvonne Curtis, Jahfet, Zamaica and Channel One Sound System.

"This is our major fundraiser for the Carnival," added the spokesperson.

"After two years without events we are hoping for a full house and that the community show their support for Carnival."

London-based singer and DJ Tippa Irie is also on the bill.

The event on Moor Park will be ticket only. An adult day ticket costs £20 (plus a booking fee of £2.25).

Teenagers (12-17) cost £6 but can only be booked with an adult ticket and must be accompanied on the day by an adult. Children are free.

Some tickets are also available direct from Preston Caribbean Carnival at £20 each.

There will be food stalls, children's activities and a licensed bar.

Any traders wishing to sell food or merchandise should contact the Caribbean Carnival direct to apply for a pitch.