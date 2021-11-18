Auction to raise funds for Lancaster Grand's new foyer project

Lancaster Grand has been gifted some incredible lots for its auction from local businesses and, just like the theatre’s diverse show programme, there is an eclectic mix of donations up for grabs with something for all ages and interests.

The Grand Auction is in support of the theatre’s ambitious plan to create a new foyer and carry out much-needed repairs to the Grade II-listed building. The auction is on Tuesday, December 7, at 7pm for a night of excitement to raise funds to help build the new foyer and support Lancaster Grand. Tickets £3 from 01524 64695.