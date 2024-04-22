25 of the best AirBnB holiday rentals in Blackpool including luxury apartments with hot tubs and sunset views

I think Blackpool is up there with some of the best and affordable AirBnBs to rent for a holiday.

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 13:23 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Browsing through the website to see what AirBnBs Blackpool had to offer, opened my eyes to how many fabulous places there are to stay in our resort. There’s plenty of choice to be had and there are many smart holiday lets at affordable prices. There are high end ones too but their top prices are balanced with those for people with lighter pockets. Hot tubs, bars and cinema rooms are the thing - and sunset, seafront properties for those warm, lingering evenings. We’ve hand-picked 25 of the best rentals, detailing a price for five nights in June or July. And all photos are ‘Courtesy of Airbnb Community’ and the rentals can be found here

Blackpool's best Airbnbs

1. Blackpool's best Airbnbs

Blackpool's best Airbnbs

Rose Cottage Cabin - £526 for five nights with hot tub and pet friendly

2. Blackpool's best AirBnBs

Rose Cottage Cabin - £526 for five nights with hot tub and pet friendly

Alexandra Apartments - £877, free parking and beach access

3. Blackpool's best Airbnbs

Alexandra Apartments - £877, free parking and beach access

Entire home, hosted by Daniel. Five guests £772, cinema room and hot tub

4. Blackpool's best Airbnbs

Entire home, hosted by Daniel. Five guests £772, cinema room and hot tub

