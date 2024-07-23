13 pictures inside the new Black Sheep Coffee Preston which opens this week

Black Sheep Coffee is opening its first store in Preston and the whole of Lancashire on Thursday, July 23.

The popular coffeeshop chain was first launched in 2013 and in that time has opened over 100 stores and earned a reputation for its rebellious nature, unapologetically bold flavours and commitment to quality.

We were able to head down to the Preston store ahead of its grand opening to take a sneak peak look inside and to hear form the franchise owners.

You can find out more about the store here but take a look below at what you can expect from the new Black Sheep Coffee Preston...

1 . Black Sheep Coffee Preston Take a look at 13 pictures inside the new Black Sheep Coffee store in Preston | National World Photo Sales

2 . Black Sheep Coffee Preston Franchise partners Haris Mirza and Saba Jamshed outside Black Sheep Coffee Preston. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Black Sheep Coffee Preston Ordering screens greet you on entry | National World Photo Sales

4 . Black Sheep Coffee Preston The service counter | National World Photo Sales