Black Sheep Coffee opens in Preston this week & drinks will be just £1 on launch day!

A popular high street coffee chain is opening its first ever branch in Lancashire this week, and it will be right here in Preston.

Black Sheep Coffee, which describes itself as “the Robusta rebel of the coffee world” thanks to its unique coffee bean choice, says it is proud to announce the opening of its first store, not only in Preston but the whole of Lancashire, on Thursday, July 25.

What is Black Sheep Coffee?

According to Black Sheep Coffee, back in 2013, its co-founders Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth “decided to quit their jobs on the same day and rid the world of boring average-tasting coffee”.

The pair, who remain CEOs in the business, sourced the first specialty-grade 100% Robusta coffee and went against the market trends to become the ‘Black Sheep’ of the coffee world, continuing that ethos throughout the brand.

With a commitment to sustainability and ethically sourced beans, every cup of Black Sheep Coffee is “a statement of rebellion against the ordinary” and they are now renowned for unapologetically bold flavours and an unrivalled commitment to quality.

This new opening is a demonstration of the impressive recent growth for the Black Sheep Coffee family, which has seen nearly 40 new stores open in the last year alone - Preston now being its 103rd store in the world.

Black Sheep Coffee say it is “rapidly expanding through combining a passion for coffee and a mission to take down the big corporate chains, along with harnessing support and funding from their loyal customers and those who believe in the values of the company”.

Franchise partners Haris Mirza and Saba Jamshed outside Black Sheep Coffee Preston. | National World

Where will the new coffee house be?

Black Sheep Coffee is located at 28-29 Fishergate, Preston, PR1 3NN - the site of the former Fatface store which closed down in 2022.

What will be happening on it’s opening day?

To celebrate, Black Sheep Coffee will be offering £1 coffees throughout the day for everyone who heads down!

What can we expect from the Preston Black Sheep Coffee?

A spokesperson for the brand said: “The latest Black Sheep Coffee is bringing its signature blend of passion and rebellion to Preston. The new site is set to become the go-to destination for local Prestonians and visitors alike seeking an unforgettable coffee experience from Preston’s best baristas in a laid-back, welcoming space. From carefully crafted coffees, to refreshing smoothies, to an indulgent selection of pastries and waffles, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Black Sheep Coffee is not just a space to grab your morning coffee; it’s a community hub where rebels, misfits, and free spirits come together to celebrate individuality and embrace the extraordinary.”

You can see a full photo gallery from inside the Preston store here.

Haris and Saba in front of the Preston city skyline, one of the many artworks displayed on the coffee shop's walls. | National World

What have the people behind the Preston branch said?

Haris Mirza, the General Manager of Black Sheep Coffee Preston, and franchise partner alongside his wife Saba, said: “What makes Black Sheep Coffee unique is the environemnt we creaet, the wonderful atmosphere we create for customers, and also the coffee which is Robusta coffee which naturally has twice as much caffeine as your normal arabica beans - really really popular, one of my fvourites.

“Apart form coffee, we have other product ranges as well such as hot ciabatta, hot food, sandwiches and my favourite- matcha, which I’m sure is going to be a hit in Preston.