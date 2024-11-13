Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as 92-year-old Vin Wardman ‘test drives’ his Chitty Chitty Bang Bang model, which he created from an old mobility scooter and a mixture of household items.

A great-grandfather has spent three months converting his mobility scooter into a 8mph replica of the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car.

Vin Wardman, 92, worked for eight hours a day in his garden shed to construct a model of the magical flying car from the classic children's film.

The retired railway worker painstakingly constructed the famous vehicle from household items and a scooter bought from eBay for under £300. The wheels are from a pushchair he found at the tip, while the front bonnet is a discarded pedal bin and the windscreen is a picture frame from a charity shop.

Great-grandfather Vin Wardman has turned his mobility scooter into a real-life Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. | Anita Maric / SWNS

Vin, of Craven Arms in Shropshire, has been making models for mobility scooters for several years - but believes his latest creation is his best yet.

The father-of-two, who has one grandchild and two great-grandchildren, said: “I've got all sorts and I've lost count of them all now. I have a working showman's steam engine that has smoke coming from it and fairground music playing when you open it. I've done the Flying Scotsman, Thomas the Tank, King Charles' Royal train, a yellow submarine and a gypsy caravan.

"The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang replica came to Ludlow in August and I came home and thought I might be able to make one of those. The original Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was made by two men in Oswestry and that is coming back to the town and I hope to show mine on that day. They are travelling the world in it and coming back a week on Saturday so I want to take it to show them and have their big one next to my little one."