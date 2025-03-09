After police caught a man drinking a pint of beer at the wheel of his car, he told officers he’d only had “a sip”, before failing a breathalyser test.

Shocking footage shows the moment a drink driver was caught drinking a pint of beer at the wheel of his car.

While police were on patrol in a marked police vehicle on December 22 2024, they became aware of a car partially blocking the road.

Police say that when they pulled up alongside the vehicle to ask the driver to move to a better position, they spotted that the vehicle’s engine was running.

They then watched as the man behind the wheel took a sip of beer from a Stella Artois pint glass.

When the officers challenged the man, he told them he had only consumed “a sip” of beer, however he failed a roadside breath test.

Andre Ali-Baba, 25, of Hoddesdon, in Hertfordshire, was arrested and charged with drink driving. On February 20, at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court, Ali-Baba was banned from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay £256 in fines and court costs.

Ali-Baba was arrested in Brentwood, Essex during the month-long Operation Limit, a national focus on drink and drug driving across the Christmas period.

Adam Pipe, head of our Roads Policing Unit, said: “Driving under the influence means motorists take risks every time they get behind the wheel of a car. They put the lives of themselves and others at risk. It might seem an obvious point to make, but cases such as this prove the extent of the challenge we face in getting this simple message to cut through.

“Drink and drug driving ruins the lives of individuals and communities and it is completely avoidable. We continue to do all we can to tackle drink driving, but we’d ask the public to support us. If you know of, or suspect someone of drink or drug driving, let us know. We’ll use that information to direct our patrols to identified ‘hotspots’, to catch offenders and take them off our roads.”