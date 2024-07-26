Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The speed limit could be lowered on a Preston road whose relationship with the rest of the highway network has been changed by the building of a bypass.

Lea Lane is currently a 40-mile-per-hour route, but roads bosses at Lancashire County Council want to shave 10 mph off the permitted top speed on part of it.

The proposal would see the limit reduced to 30mph from jusrt after the road’s junction with Edith Rigby Way - for a third of a mile to the north.

Edith Rigby Way - also known as the Preston Western Distributor Road - is the dual carriageway linking the A583 Blackpool Road and Riversway to a new junction 2 on the M55. It opened just over a year ago and has a 50mph limit.

Explaining the reasons for the planned speed reduction on Lea lane, the county council said: “The construction of the new Preston Western Distributor Road has now cut off this section of road and a 40mph speed limit is no longer considered a safe or appropriate limit, given the new nature of this road.”