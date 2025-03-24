There are delays on the M65 after a crash this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lane is closed westbound around the Tockholes area between junction 4 (A666 / Darwen / Blackburn South) and junction 3 (A674 Chorley Road, Blackburn West / Wheelton).

Lancashire Police have warned of delays throughout the morning as officers and National Highways work at the scene. The force is asking motorists to consider avoiding the motorway and to seek alternative routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not been confirmed at this stage whether anyone was injured in the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to update you and let you know that there has been a road traffic collision affecting J4 - J3 Westbound on the M65 which may result in lane closures.

“We anticipate that the motorway will be affected for some time whilst we make sure the road is safe and assess the situation as we are currently on scene working with the Highways Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route, and avoiding the area, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once we know more. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”