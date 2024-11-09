Three road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

We have only listed the roadworks beginning between Monday, November 11 and Sunday, November 17 that involve closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between November 11 to November 17

Whittingham Lane, Grimsargh What: Road closure Works: [Utility asset works] Road closure required for the safety of engineers for laying new duct and also require to cover jointing once the duct has been laid When: Nov 11-Nov 11

Back of 1-2 Ashleigh Street, Preston What: Road closure Works: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Long sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply When: Nov 11-Nov 13