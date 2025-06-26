Explore Cumbria’s coastline with Northern

When going overseas no one thinks twice about not having a car on holiday and now businesses in Cumbria are urging visitors to take the same attitude towards holidays in one of the UK’s most popular counties.

Travelling by train to Cumbria has never been easier thanks to connections directly from Preston to Barrow-in-Furness, with a journey time of around 1 hour 20 minutes.

The town of Barrow is experiencing a renaissance thanks to a new exhibition dedicated to the life of proud Barrovian and much-loved TV chef, Dave Myers. Opened this month, Dave, A Barrow Lad, is a celebration of his life through personal items gifted to the museum by Dave’s widow, Liliana.Open until October, it’s a great day out or weekend away and can be combined with visiting other places along the route.

Purchase a Ranger and Rover ticket that allows for unlimited travel, hopping on and off as required. Journey along Northern’s route that hugs the Cumbrian coastline, offering spectacular sea and mountain views.

Ulverston

Hop off at pretty towns and villages such as Arnside, Grange-over-Sands or Ulverston or make Barrow the base for a weekend away. There are bus connections from most stations on the route, taking visitors further into the south lakes heartlands where an array of attractions await such as the Lakeland Motor Museum and Ulverston’s Coro arts venue. Or why not connect into Cartmel, famed for its sticky toffee pudding and three Michelin Star Restaurant, L’Enclume.

For more ideas and inspiration visit: visitlakedistrict.com/carfree