Top cyclists return as Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix gears up for Tuesday night showdown

The Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix makes its thrilling return this Tuesday (22nd July), promising an electrifying evening of high-speed racing, community spirit, and top-tier talent right in the heart of town.

Kicking off at 5:30pm, the Colne Grand Prix is part of the British Cycling Lloyd’s National Circuit Series, and one of only six such prestigious events across the UK. It will transform Colne into a vibrant hub for professional cycling and family fun.

This year's event features four action-packed races, beginning with the Youth Race at 5:45pm, proudly sponsored by The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival. At 6:25pm, the Support Race gets underway, sponsored by Coalition Facilities Management.

The National Women’s Elite Race, sponsored by headline partner Fort Vale, starts at 7:20pm, bringing some of the country’s best female cyclists to the start line. Teams to watch include Smurfit Westrock, Loughborough Lightning, CJ O’Shea Racing, DAS Hutchinson, and Brother UK - On Form. 2023 winner Sophie Lewis is expected to return to defend her title with DAS Hutchinson.

The National Women’s Elite Race is back in Colne for the second time after making its debut in 2024

At 8:20pm, the National Open Race, also sponsored by Fort Vale, will round off the night with a bang. The start list features powerhouse squads like DAS Richardsons, Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli, TAAP Kalas, Cycling Sheffield, Dolan Factory Racing, and international contenders Alpecin-Deceuninck from Belgium. All eyes will be on Matthew Bostock, last year’s champion, as he returns hungry for victory in the colours of TEKKERZ CC.

Nathan Cutler, Events and Facilities Officer at Colne Town Council, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome some of the best riders in the country and beyond back to Colne.

“The Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix is more than just racing, it’s a celebration of our community, bringing together families, cycling fans, and local businesses for an unforgettable evening.”

More than just world-class cycling, the event has become a true community celebration, with street food stalls, local outlets, and favourites like the popular Thai Food Van making it a fantastic night out for everyone.

Matthew Bostock was the winner of the 2024 National Men’s Elite Race and is set to return

Grab your spot early, enjoy some delicious food, and get ready to witness some of the UK’s finest cyclists battle it out on Colne’s famously fast and technical town centre circuit.

The Colne Grand Prix has also launched brand new social media channels for 2025. Stay up-to-date with all the latest announcements via: https://www.facebook.com/colnegrandprix, https://x.com/ColneGP and https://www.instagram.com/colnegrandprix/

For full details, race times, and more, visit the official website: www.colnegrandprix.org.uk