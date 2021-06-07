REVEALED: Preston Grasshoppers’ 2021-22 fixtures

It will be the club’s first competitive action since March 2020 following the shutdown of the sport due to the pandemic.

There will be opponents old and new providing the challenge for Hoppers’ squad, led by Christian Taylor, which features a blend of retained and returning players, as well as new signings and home-grown youngsters.

The season starts in September with Hoppers at home three times that month.

Hoppers are back in action in September (photo: Getty Images)

The last of those, the games against Macclesfield on September 25, has been designated for the annual get-together of former players.

September

4 Northwich H

11 Otley A

18 York H

25 Macclesfield H

October

2 Sandal A

16 Billingham H

23 Blackburn A

30 Lymm H

November

13 Kirkby Lonsdale A

20 Rossendale H

27 Wirral A

December

4 Alnwick H

11 Burnage A

18 Otley H

January

8 York A

15 Macclesfield A

22 Sandal H

29 Billingham A

February

12 Blackburn H

19 Lymm A

March

5 Kirkby Lonsdale H

12 Rossendale A

26 Wirral H

April

2 Alnwick A

9 Burnage H