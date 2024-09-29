Harrogate 31 Preston Grasshoppers 38: Hoppers make it back-to-back victories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a game of contrasting halves for Hoppers as they picked up back-to-back wins in beating Harrogate.

​They had already picked up four tries in the first half to secure a bonus point, with Tyler Spence grabbing a hat-trick.

But were under pressure for most of the second half, with some incredible defence keeping the opposition out, and tries from Harry Holden and Alan Browne enough to grab a win on the road.

It was a nervy opening, but after 15 minutes Hoppers were on the scoreboard. The ball travelled from one touchline to the other, before Cam Wilkinson powered over.

Photo: Mike Craig

Two minutes later, Hoppers grabbed their second. Browne won the ball before kicking infield, and excellent dribbling from Spence got the ball to the try line and he pounced to make it 14-0.

Harrogate got their first try on the half-hour mark when Martin Dodds powered over from close range.

But Hoppers would grab their try-scoring bonus point with two tries in quick succession from Spence, leaving Hoppers 26-7 up at half-time.

Harrogate came out with intent in the second half, Kristan Dobson grabbing a great try one minute in with a mazy run from his own half.

Hoppers replied quickly though, Holden scoring for the fourth game in a row to take his total to seven this season.

It was then relentless pressure from Harrogate, consistently testing the Hoppers defence, who were holding strong. But Benedict Richardson scored after another excellent run from Dobson who played him in.

The hosts had chances, Hoppers denying them by holding them up over the line twice in five minutes.

And completely against the run of play, Hoppers picked up the next try 10 minutes from time when Browne picked up on a loose ball, running 50 metres unopposed to restore the lead.

After holding out for so long, fatigue started to set in, and Harrogate replied straight back when they crashed over from the pick and drive.

The hosts would then slot a drop goal in the last few seconds to pick up a losing bonus point, but it was Hoppers who came away with five points to move up to fifth in the league.