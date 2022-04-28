Lancashire's Rob Jones gives his verdict on Warrington Wolves and shares his memories of playing rugby league

Daryl Powell’s side welcome Wigan Warriors to the Halliwell Jones Stadium this Friday (K.O. 8pm).
Jones believes Wire need to find a bit of rhythm to help propel them up the Super League table.
He said: “I’m not sure we’ve had the best start to the season. My sister’s fiance hasn’t been very happy at times because he’s a season ticket holder at the Halliwell Jones. There’s a bit of work to do on the training ground to get back where they need to be.
“It might be a case of confidence in the team. I think if people are playing well, then that feeds into other people. It could be a bit of team cohesion, or it could just be a rough patch.
“I’ve followed them quite closely over the years, and they’ve had some great players. Hopefully they can compete going forward and get on a roll. It’s all about a bit of rhythm.
“It’s nice whenever I get to go down, because I’m a Warrington lad and you feel like it’s something quite close to home. It’s a community when you go there.
“I’ve been fortunate to play a bit of rugby league at the Halliwell Jones, which was a great experience.
“I also played union for Warrington RUFC, and got to play at Twickenham as a young lad. I loved it all at school, it was nice to get stuck in and be competitive, I have some great memories.
“I wish I could still play now, but when my cricket career finishes I might start again.
“Playing at Old Trafford is slightly different from playing at your local rugby club, this is very special and I’ve been fortunate to play here. I was always a better cricketer than rugby player so that’s why I chose it.”
Jones came through a number of cricket clubs in Warrington and the surrounding area, including Oakmere where he enjoyed a special moment.
“I opened the batting with my dad and scored my first ever hundred with him,” he added.
“It was a really special moment, and one I will cherish forever.