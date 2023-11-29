2 . Faltering form

North End started the season exceptionally well and it's a good job they did so. In the last 10 matches, PNE's form is 21st in the table - ahead of Rotherham, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday. It's two wins in 11 for Preston, who have reverted to the mean after outperforming plenty of attacking metrics in the early part of the campaign. There have, it should be noted, been a few cruel blows along the way - North End were desperately close to beating Southampton and Cardiff but ultimately took one point from those two encounters. PNE had points in the bank and still sit in the top half of the league, but it's clear that they need to improve.