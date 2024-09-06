Preston boys win national title at the home of England football
St Georges' Park Under 12’s 3v3 football. U.K. national final’s won by Preston boys
After winning the regional competition in Manchester at Christmas, 3 under 12 boys from Preston and 1 from Wigan, qualified for the national finals at St George’s Park the home of England national teams. The finals took place on Saturday 31st August. Whilst acknowledging that they were a little nervous on arrival, the boys acquitted themselves superbly winning all of their 8 matches against other regional winners from across the country, to lift the trophy and be declared U.K. national 3 v 3 champions.
