Preston boys win national title at the home of England football

By Stewart Procter
Contributor
Published 6th Sep 2024, 13:33 BST
St Georges' Park Under 12’s 3v3 football. U.K. national final’s won by Preston boys

After winning the regional competition in Manchester at Christmas, 3 under 12 boys from Preston and 1 from Wigan, qualified for the national finals at St George’s Park the home of England national teams. The finals took place on Saturday 31st August. Whilst acknowledging that they were a little nervous on arrival, the boys acquitted themselves superbly winning all of their 8 matches against other regional winners from across the country, to lift the trophy and be declared U.K. national 3 v 3 champions.

Related topics:PrestonEnglandWiganManchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice