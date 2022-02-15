Tiger Roll and Minella Times both chase history at AIntree

Rachael Blackmore rides Minella Times to victory in the Grand National

With the likes of Tiger Roll, Minella Times, Run Wild Fred and Snow Leopardess all amongst the possible runners for this year’s renewal, the £1-million contest is stacked full of quality for the Merseyside highlight. You can find all the latest betting at Boylesports.

Tiger Roll is aiming to make history by becoming just the second horse alongside Red Rum to win three runnings of the Grand National. Gordon Elliott’s superstar was denied a chance to make history by winning three successive renewals of the contest when the 2020 contest was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Owners Gigginstown House Stud decided not to run their superstar in the 2021 Grand National owing to the weight he was allotted by the BHA’s Chief Handicapper Martin Greenwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the owners and trainer Gordon Elliott have both suggested that a tilt at the 2022 contest is on the agenda after he attempts to win a third renewal of the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He has been allotted 11st 4lb by Greenwood for this year’s renewal.

A 25/1 chance to land this year’s contest, Tiger Roll will take on defending champion Minella Times who made history last term as Rachael Blackmore became the first female rider to win the world’s most famous chase. 16/1 co-favourite to record successive victories in the contest, Minella Times’ trainer Henry De Bromhead also has four other entries, including Chris’s Dream (11st 5lb and Eklat de Rire (10st 10lb)

Willie Mullins captured the 2005 running with Hedgehunter and he has eight entries going forward for the race. They include last year’s fourth Burrows Saint (10st 13lb), classy operator Melon (11st 6lb) and Franco de Port (11st 4lb).

Alongside Tiger Roll, Elliott has 18 other entries, including co-favourites Escaria Ten (10st 9lb) and Run Wild Fred (11st 1lb). Irish Gold Cup hero Conflated (11st 10lb) and Cheltenham Festival winners Galvin (11st 10lb) and Mount Ida (10st 13lb).

Other fascinating entries include Noble Yeats who was purchased by owner Robert Waley-Cohen on the eve of the weights lunch for his son Sam to ride in the race and the Emmet Mullins-trained chaser looks a fascinating runner off 10st 4lb, the same as last year’s Grand National favourite Cloth Cap. However, down at 53rd in the list, connections of Noble Yeats face a nervous couple of months to see if he makes the final field of 40.

Former Welsh Grand National hero Secret Reprieve (9st 9lb) could be too well-handicapped and could struggle to get into the race, whilst Ted Walsh relies upon Any Second Now (11st 2lb) to provide him with a second win in the race. A brilliant third in the 2021 renewal, Any Second Now looks a leading player.

Classy mare Snow Leopardess (10st 3lb) was successful at Exeter on Sunday and also warrants a mention along with Easysland (11st 2lb), Chantry house (11st 3lb), Lostintranslation (11st) and Fiddlerontheroof (10st 12lb). This promises to be a fabulous running of the Grand National.